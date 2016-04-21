BRIEF-Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd cuts share stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific, Univar
* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd cuts share stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 44.3 percent to 1.6 million shares
April 21 Txcell SA :
* On Wednesday, TxCell reported that it did not generate revenues during Q1 2016
* As of March 31st, 2016, the cash and cash equivalents amounted to 5 million euros, excluding proceeds from the 2015 Research Tax Credit estimated around 3 million euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd cuts share stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 44.3 percent to 1.6 million shares
* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd takes share stake of 300,000 shares in Snap Inc - sec filing