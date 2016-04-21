BRIEF-Pricer says wins follow-up order in France worth SEK 30 mln
* Says wins order in france worth approximately SEK 30 million
April 21 Tech-Value SpA :
* Reported on Wednesday that shareholders' meeting conferred to the board of directors the power to carry out a capital increase of up to 1.5 million euros ($1.69 million) inclusive of any premium
* Capital increase to be carried out by Dec. 31 in one or more tranches
* INITIATES COOPERATION WITH JAPANESE ELECTRONICS GROUP RICOH