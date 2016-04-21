BRIEF-Temasek holdings (private) ltd takes share stake in Snap Inc, Senseonics Holdings
* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd takes share stake of 300,000 shares in Snap Inc - sec filing
April 21 Bankinter Sa :
* Bankinter says will issue AT-1 bonds of around 200 million euros ($225.90 million) in the next few days
* Bankinter already announced in September it would issue debt to cofinance acquisition of Barclay's business in Portugal Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8853 euros) (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)
* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd takes share stake of 300,000 shares in Snap Inc - sec filing
* For 3QFY2017, group recorded a revenue of RMB40.4 million, an increase of RMB30.0 million