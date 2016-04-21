April 21 First Capital SpA :

* Said on Wednesday that it increased its stake in Tecnoinvestimenti SpA to 3.27 percent through accelerated bookbuilding process

* Acquired 883,000 shares corresponding to 2.79 percent of Tecnoinvestimenti share capital

* Price per share was 3.4 euro

* Total value of the transaction is about 3.5 million euros ($3.95 million)

