April 21Gigaset AG :

* Says FY 2015 consolidated revenue of 305.3 million euros ($344.74 million) (previous year: 326.1 million euros), a fall of 6.4 pct

* FY consolidated net loss 22.0 million euros (previous year: loss of 16.6 million euros), in particular as a result of restructuring program (19.5 mln euros)

* FY result from core business before depreciation and amortization was 10.6 million euros, slightly down on the previous year 11.8 million euros

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8856 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)