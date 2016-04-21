BRIEF-Temasek holdings (private) ltd takes share stake in Snap Inc, Senseonics Holdings
* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd takes share stake of 300,000 shares in Snap Inc - sec filing
April 21 Groothandelsgebouwen NV :
* If before June 30, a bid backed by the company will be made, shareholders representing 82 percent of the shares will conditionally tender their shares
* Most important conditions are that the offer is in cash and at least 50 euros ($56.48) per share
* For 3QFY2017, group recorded a revenue of RMB40.4 million, an increase of RMB30.0 million