April 21Pierrel SpA :

* Reported on Thursday FY net revenue of 16.1 million euros ($18.20 million) versus 15.1 million euros a year ago

* FY net loss of 13.5 million euros versus loss of 18.1 million euros a year ago

* The comparable financial data for 2014 has been restated by the company

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8847 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)