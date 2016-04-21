BRIEF-Temasek holdings (private) ltd takes share stake in Snap Inc, Senseonics Holdings
* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd takes share stake of 300,000 shares in Snap Inc - sec filing
April 21Pierrel SpA :
* Reported on Thursday FY net revenue of 16.1 million euros ($18.20 million) versus 15.1 million euros a year ago
* FY net loss of 13.5 million euros versus loss of 18.1 million euros a year ago
* The comparable financial data for 2014 has been restated by the company
($1 = 0.8847 euros)
* Qtrly loss attributable rmb477,000 versus loss of rmb1.1 million