April 21Expert System SpA :

* Said on Wednesday it approved plan of intercompany loans that envisages occasional financing by Expert System of its units for a total of up to 5 million euros ($5.64 million)

* Repayment is expected by Dec. 31, 2018 with a possibility of extension

