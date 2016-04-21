BRIEF-Pricer says wins follow-up order in France worth SEK 30 mln
* Says wins order in france worth approximately SEK 30 million
April 21Expert System SpA :
* Said on Wednesday it approved plan of intercompany loans that envisages occasional financing by Expert System of its units for a total of up to 5 million euros ($5.64 million)
* Repayment is expected by Dec. 31, 2018 with a possibility of extension
* INITIATES COOPERATION WITH JAPANESE ELECTRONICS GROUP RICOH