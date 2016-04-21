BRIEF-Sharjah Insurance posts Q1 profit
* Q1 net profit 9.6 million dirhams versus loss of 6.9 million dirhams year ago
April 21 (Reuters) -
** OGK-2 plans book building for 7.5 billion rouble ($115.26 million) bonds on April 26
** The placement is planned for April 29
** Organizers of the bond issue are VTB Capital, Sberbank CIB and AB Rossiya
Source text for Eikon:
For further company coverage: ($1 = 65.0700 roubles) (Reported by Elena Orekhova, translated by Gdynia newsroom)
BEIJING, May 15 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Moscow was opposed to any new countries acquiring nuclear weapons, but that the world should talk to North Korea rather than threaten it.