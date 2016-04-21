LONDON, April 21 (IFR) - The Basel Committee has outlined new standards that banks should adopt for measuring interest rate risk in their banking books, set to come into force from 2018.

Rates in most developed markets are at record lows, with several jurisdictions even charging banks - through negative rates - to keep their money at central banks.

However, rates are expected to normalize in the medium term, which banking supervisors reckon is likely to increase the risk of defaults. That means institutions could be required to bolster their capital and increase provisions for bad loans, possibly dampening bank earnings.

In the new recommended standards, the Basel Committee has stepped back from specific quantitative measures first suggested last June.

Instead it has recommended that supervisors require banks in their jurisdictions to give more details on their banking book so the market has more information to assess this risk. The new regime will come into effect from 2018.

The committee has not revised the way it looks at interest rate risk since 2004, when it issued principles on how to manage and supervise this risk. The principles set out supervisory expectations for banks' identification, measurement, monitoring and control of this risk, as well as its supervision.

The new standards give more extensive guidance on how banks should manage this risk and develop stress scenarios to model for changes in rates. This will involve enhanced disclosure requirements so that there is more consistency across banks in measuring rate risks.

As part of the enhanced disclosure, banks will be required to deliver quantitative measures to show how their risks will change if there is an interest rate shock, and could involve supervisors giving banks a standardised framework to follow.

The new standards are expected to identify "outlier" banks that are particularly exposed to the risk of interest rate shocks, and might have to boost their Tier 1 capital if such shocks hit.

The committee has acknowledged that comparing banks' interest rate risks is tricky since loan products and customer behaviours vary greatly between jurisdictions. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)