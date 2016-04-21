BRIEF-Kencana Agri posts qtrly NPAT of US$4.3 mln
* Group's revenue increased by 37% from US$28.8 million in 1Q 2016 to US$39.5 million in 1Q 2017
April 21 Groupe Fnac Sa
* Q1 revenue 839 million eur
* Group's consolidated revenues increased by 0.5% at constant exchange rates for q1
* Group's consolidated revenues amounted to eur 839 million in 1st quarter, or a decrease of 0.6 pct.
* In longer term, FNAC, on a stand-alone basis and irrespective of Darty deal, confirms operating profitability target of above 3 pct Source text for Eikon: [nRSU9753Va ] Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, May 12 German discount supermarket chain Lidl is set to open its first set of U.S. stores this summer, raising the stakes for American grocery chain operators who have been caught in an intense price war.