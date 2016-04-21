BRIEF-Creative China Holdings posts quarterly loss attributable RMB10.1 million
* Qtrly loss attributable RMB 10.1 million versus loss of RMB 4.6 million
April 21 Ivan Tavrin is quitting as Chief Executive Officer of Megafon, Russia's second-biggest mobile phone operator, Vedomosti newspaper reported on Thursday citing two sources close to the businessman.
* Vedomosti reports that ex-Megafon head Sergei Soldatenkov to take over from Tavrin, according to the unnamed sources, while Tavrin will move to USM Holdings, Megafon's largest shareholder
* Megafon and USM Holdings declined comments
Source link - goo.gl/Rs6C5P
* BRUNO WU'S SUN SEVEN STARS MEDIA AND PANTAFLIX SIGN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FOR IMPLEMENTING A GLOBAL VOD-SYSTEM