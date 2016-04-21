April 21 Ivan Tavrin is quitting as Chief Executive Officer of Megafon, Russia's second-biggest mobile phone operator, Vedomosti newspaper reported on Thursday citing two sources close to the businessman.

* Vedomosti reports that ex-Megafon head Sergei Soldatenkov to take over from Tavrin, according to the unnamed sources, while Tavrin will move to USM Holdings, Megafon's largest shareholder

* Megafon and USM Holdings declined comments

