BRIEF-SSH receives issue notification on US patent
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY RECEIVED ISSUE NOTIFICATION ON US PATENT
April 21 Nike Inc :
* Nike, Inc. announces strategic management changes
* Says Elliott Hill, President of Geographies and Sales, will become President of Geographies and Integrated Marketplace
* Michael Spillane, VP/GM of Footwear, will become President, Product and Merchandising succeeding Jeanne Jackson
* Davide Grasso, Chief Marketing Officer, will become President and CEO of Converse
* Christiana Shi will be succeeded by Heidi O'Neill
* Says Jeanne Jackson will move to a new role working directly with Parker advising on future strategy
* Jim Calhoun, currently President and CEO of Converse, will be leaving company
* Says Christiana Shi, president of DTC, will retire in September
* Says Greg Hoffman, VP of Global Brand Creative and Experience, will succeed Grasso as Chief Marketing Officer
Stock indices at multi-year high before profit-taking * Strong Q1 GDP data expected, corporate earnings healthy * Forint, Czech crown touch 5-week highs By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 15 Central European stocks touched multi-year highs on Monday on expectations that first-quarter regional economic output data due on Tuesday will show robust growth, though profit-taking later caused shares to retreat. Budapest's main stock index rose to nine-year highs, ext