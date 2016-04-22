April 22 FirstFarms A/S :

* Said on Thursday had signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with AP Pension about the sale of about 3,000 hectares of land and grain storage and farm buildings in East Romania

* Agreement also regards 10-year rent agreement on the land and buildings with repurchase right for FirstFarms

* Total frame in the LOI represents an amount of 375 million Danish crowns ($56.9 million), of which 125 million crowns is drawn on this first part of the agreement

* Said proceeds by selling land and buildings to AP Pension will be about 125 million crowns before tax

* Said deal will result in profit before tax of about 40 million crowns and a future yearly operating impact of 0-2 million crowns, depending of use of the proceeds

($1 = 6.5865 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)