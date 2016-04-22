BRIEF-Grammer: Court dismisses Cascade's request to to convene EGM
* HIGHER REGIONAL COURT OF NUREMBERG DISMISSES CASCADE'S REQUEST TO CONVENE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING WITH FINAL AND BINDING EFFECT
April 22 HWA AG :
* Said on Thursday increased its FY revenue from 64.1 million euros ($72.41 million) to 83.6 million euros
* FY EBIT rose from 1.4 million euros to 5.1 million euros
* FY net profit for the year improved from 0.7 million euros to 3.4 million euros
* To propose the distribution of a dividend to the shareholders of 0.33 euros per share for 2015
* Expects further positive development in the 2016, revenue is expected to improve while the EBIT margin remains largely stable
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: [H9WG.DE ]
($1 = 0.8853 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* HIGHER REGIONAL COURT OF NUREMBERG DISMISSES CASCADE'S REQUEST TO CONVENE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING WITH FINAL AND BINDING EFFECT
ROME, May 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Prompt humanitarian action has kept drought-ridden Somalia from sliding into famine so far but more resources, better security and increased access to remote areas are needed to bring the country back from the brink, experts said on Tuesday.