FRANKFURT, April 22 European Central Bank
president Mario Draghi sought to soothe concerns on Friday that
any phasing out of the 500-euro note would lead to the scrapping
of cash.
The remarks in a letter come after Draghi was forced on the
defensive by a barrage of criticism in Germany, prompted in part
by the planned phasing out of the note as well as rock-bottom
interest rates.
In the letter to Fabio De Masi, a member of the European
Parliament, dated April 18, Draghi wrote that any possibility of
ending issuance of the notes was "completely unrelated to
another discussion, taking place outside the ECB, about
limiting, or even abolishing, the use of cash payments".
"Let me highlight the fact that cash is the only form of
legal tender within the euro area," he said.
Euro zone central bank sources have told Reuters that it is
likely that the ECB will stop printing the purple 500-euro
banknotes but allow those who already have them to keep them.
Germans cherish the use of cash and sometimes hoard large
bills.
