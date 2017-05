April 22 African Bank Investments Ltd

* Incurred a loss after tax of R16.2 billion (2013: r225 million) for FY ended Sept 2014 (adds period), mainly due to impairment of its investments in African Bank Ltd, Ellerine Holdings Ltd

* Ordinary shareholders' equity reduced from net assets of r9.7 billion in 2013 to R1.4 billion net liability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)