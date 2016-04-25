April 25 Hofseth Biocare ASA :

* Said on Friday has completed private placement of 23.6 million Norwegian crowns ($2.86 million) towards certain existing shareholders and external investors through issuance of 11.8 million new shares at subscription price of 2 crowns per share

* Company has raised about 12.9 million crowns in cash and about 10.7 million crowns through conversion of debt Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.2404 Norwegian crowns)