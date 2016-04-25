BRIEF-Rainbow Tours Q1 net profit up to 2.7 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 2.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
April 25 Macro Games SA :
* Said on Saturday that it signed a cooperation deal with Fundacja Aleja Gwiazd Siatkowki
* The cooperation concerns creating and promoting games and applications related to volleyball, fans portal and interactive volleyball sport museum
* Says merchandise sales for year were 2.2% lower than last year with like-for-like merchandise sales down 9.3%