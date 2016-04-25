April 25 Changyou.Com Ltd
* Changyou reports first quarter 2016 unaudited financial
results
* Qtrly non-gaap net income attributable to changyou.com
limited per fully-diluted ads was US$0.58
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $120 million to $130 million
* Q1 revenue $130 million versus i/b/e/s view $129.5 million
* Sees Q2 non-gaap net income attributable to Changyou.com
limited to be between US$30 million and US$35 million
* Sees Q2 non-gaap fully diluted income attributable to
Changyou.com limited per ads to be between US$0.56 and US$0.65
