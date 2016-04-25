April 25 Polish Services Group SA (PSG)
:
* Said on Friday that it signed five agreements to transfer
100 percent stakes in TelePolska Sp. z o.o., Teltraffic Sp. z
o.o., Energetyka dla Domu Sp. z o.o., DID Sp. z o.o. and New Age
Ventures Sp. z o.o. to FinCrea 3 FIZAN
* Previously, on Dec. 18, signed three agreements to tranfer
Polska Energetyka Pro Sp. z o.o., Telekomunikacja dla Domu Sp. z
o.o. and Twoja Telekomunikacja Sp. z o.o. to FinCrea 3 FIZAN
* The total value of all the above agreements with FinCrea 3
is 6.3 million zlotys ($1.6 million) and they have been paid for
with the FinCrea 3 FIZAN certificates
($1 = 3.8942 zlotys)
