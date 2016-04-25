LONDON, April 25 (IFR) - David Escoffier, deputy head of
global markets at Societe Generale and CEO of Newedge, has
decided to leave the company. Escoffier had been heavily
responsible for building up the French bank's equity derivatives
capabilities in London.
The news comes a week after Dan Fields, head of global
markets since 2012, decided to leave the company. He was
replaced by Frank Drouet, previously head of global markets in
Asia Pacific. Yann Garnier has in turn been appointed to that
position based in Hong Kong, subject to approval by local
regulators.
Garnier will report to Drouet and locally to Hikaru Ogata,
CEO of Societe Generale global banking & investor solutions in
Asia Pacific.
The appointment of Drouet had prompted suggestions that
Escoffier was to leave the group, as IFR wrote last Friday.
Marc El Asmar has been made head of sales for global
markets, a role that was one which Escoffier filled. No one will
be appointed deputy head of global markets, as the role is being
retired. El Asmar is based in London and reports to Drouet.
(Reporting by Christopher Spink)