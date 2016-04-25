BRIEF-Prime Car Management plans 2.36 zloty/shr for FY 2016 dividend
* TO RECOMMEND FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 2.36 ZLOTY PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 25 Peoples Bancorp Of North Carolina Inc :
* Q1 diluted earnings per share $0.44
* Peoples Bancorp announces first quarter earnings results
* Qtrly net interest income was $9.1 million compared to $8.7 million for three months ended March 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TO RECOMMEND FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 2.36 ZLOTY PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 17 UBS's U.S. economists on Wednesday now expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to increase interest rates at its June and September policy meetings, earlier than their prior forecast on such moves at their July and December meetings.