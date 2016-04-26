BRIEF-Yankershop Food plans to sign agreement on food processing project
* Says it plans to sign framework agreement on food processing project for about 219 million yuan ($31.78 million)
April 26 Atea ASA :
* Q1 revenue 7.25 billion Norwegian crowns (Reuters poll 7.08 billion crowns), an increase of 11.5 pct compared with last year
* Q1 EBITDA ex. items 209 million crowns (Reuters poll 209 million crowns)
* Expects continued growth in IT infrastructure market, as organizations invest in new IT solutions to enhance productivity
* Expects financial performance in Denmark to improve during 2016 based on a recovery in sales and a continued focus on cost management
* Sees continued solid financial performance from its Swedish business in 2016, although at lower revenue growth rates than in recent years
* Sees flat revenue development in the Baltics for 2016
* Sees its business performance in Norway to improve in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2132 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to sell part of its assets and related debts to controlling shareholder for 630 million yuan ($91.43 million)