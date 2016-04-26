BRIEF-Yankershop Food plans to sign agreement on food processing project
* Says it plans to sign framework agreement on food processing project for about 219 million yuan ($31.78 million)
April 26 Burelle SA :
* Reported on Monday Q1 consolidated revenues of 1.28 billion euros ($1.44 billion) vs 1.22 billion euros a year ago
* Anticipates for FY a growth rate of sustained activity, in line with the prospects of Compagnie Plastic Omnium, which forecasts an increase greater than the global automobile production, which expected to grow by 2 to 3 pct
* Says it plans to sell part of its assets and related debts to controlling shareholder for 630 million yuan ($91.43 million)