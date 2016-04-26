April 26 Burelle SA :

* Reported on Monday Q1 consolidated revenues of 1.28 billion euros ($1.44 billion) vs 1.22 billion euros a year ago

* Anticipates for FY a growth rate of sustained activity, in line with the prospects of Compagnie Plastic Omnium, which forecasts an increase greater than the global automobile production, which expected to grow by 2 to 3 pct

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8881 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)