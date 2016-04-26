BRIEF-QT Vascular updates on potential transaction with Medtronic
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
April 26 Voxel SA :
* Said on Monday that its management recommends FY 2015 dividend of 0.55 zloty per share or 5.8 million zlotys ($1.5 million) in total
($1 = 3.9136 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* GIBF to invest US$5 million into a new joint venture subsidiary company in China