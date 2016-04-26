BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
April 26 Quest for Growth NV :
* Said on Monday it will issue a maximum of 3,843,316 new ordinary shares
* Issue price public subscription offer: 7.00 euros per ordinary share
* Existing shareholders can subscribe to 1 new ordinary share per 3 existing shares; new shareholders can acquire preference rights ond subscribe to 1 new ordinary share per 3 preference rights
* NAV per share at March 31, 2016: 9.21 euros ($10.37)
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO