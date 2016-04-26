BRIEF-Ningxia Zhongyin Cashmere plans to sell assets and debts for 630 mln yuan
* Says it plans to sell part of its assets and related debts to controlling shareholder for 630 million yuan ($91.43 million)
April 26 Lentex SA :
* Said on Monday that it has launched negotiations to sell its entire 63.17 pct stake in Novita to Israel-based Vaporjet Ltd.
* Has signed a letter of intent with Vaporjet concerning the sale
* Vaporjet is an investor which produces spunlace fabrics
* Vaporjet plans to make a bid for 100 pct stake in Novita at 52.4 zlotys ($13.4) per share
* Lentex said that it has decided to sell the stake as its merger with Novita had not come through and the synergy effects had not been sufficient
