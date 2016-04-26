BRIEF-LOTVacuum signs contract worth 1.66 bln won
* Says it signed a 1.66 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co,.Ltd to provide dry vacuum pump for semiconductor use
April 26 Altia Consultores SA :
* Said on Monday it had signed a contract with the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare in Chile for management service of national employment agency (BNE) platform for about 2.9 million euros ($3.3 million)
* The contract involves a new software development for BNE, administration and maintenance services of the new platform
* The contract has a duration of 48 months with an extension option for a period of the same duration
Source text: bit.ly/1Wnf3kG
($1 = 0.8880 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed a 14.53 billion won contract with SBS to produce weekends program <Sister is Alive>