BRIEF-LOTVacuum signs contract worth 1.66 bln won
* Says it signed a 1.66 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co,.Ltd to provide dry vacuum pump for semiconductor use
April 26 Qumak SA :
* Said on Monday that Gwidon Skonieczny replaces Monika Halupczak as the company's chairman of the supervisory board
* Says it signed a 14.53 billion won contract with SBS to produce weekends program <Sister is Alive>