BRIEF-Ningxia Zhongyin Cashmere plans to sell assets and debts for 630 mln yuan
* Says it plans to sell part of its assets and related debts to controlling shareholder for 630 million yuan ($91.43 million)
April 26 Sfinks Polska SA :
* Said on Monday that it launched negotiations to buy 89.36 pct stake in Premium Food Restaurants SA (PFR) from Aleksandra Tyminska and Marek Tyminski (shareholders)
* The shareholders have granted the company the exclusive rights to negotiate the transaction until May 31
* Says it was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) first section from TSE second section on May 22