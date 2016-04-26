April 26 Sfinks Polska SA :

* Said on Monday that it launched negotiations to buy 89.36 pct stake in Premium Food Restaurants SA (PFR) from Aleksandra Tyminska and Marek Tyminski (shareholders)

* The shareholders have granted the company the exclusive rights to negotiate the transaction until May 31

