BRIEF-LOTVacuum signs contract worth 1.66 bln won
* Says it signed a 1.66 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co,.Ltd to provide dry vacuum pump for semiconductor use
April 26 (Reuters) -
* Orange CFO says telecoms merger talks in france are likely to resume "at some point in time"
* Orange CFO says group is not working on merger plans with any of the european incumbents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)
* Says it signed a 14.53 billion won contract with SBS to produce weekends program <Sister is Alive>