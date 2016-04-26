BRIEF-Ningxia Zhongyin Cashmere plans to sell assets and debts for 630 mln yuan
* Says it plans to sell part of its assets and related debts to controlling shareholder for 630 million yuan ($91.43 million)
April 26 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* Resolved to suspend trading of shares of Epigon SA as of April 26, following the announcement of squeeze out for the company's shares
* Says it was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) first section from TSE second section on May 22