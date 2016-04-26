BRIEF-G Medical Innovations Holdings signs China joint venture agreement
* GIBF to invest US$5 million into a new joint venture subsidiary company in China
April 26 Bayer
* Head of crop science unit Condon says continue to look at all options to build our seeds business
* CEO-designate Baumann says will update on medium-term targets at meet management event in late summer
* Says still plans to sell all Covestro shares over the medium term
* Head of crop science unit Condon says market remains difficult, hoping for recovery in 2017
* Eden applies for U.S. patent for Edencrete