* Japanese buyers hold key to euro CLO revival
* More investors coming, Norinchukin eyeing deals
* Ample demand comes with fine-print rules
* Buy-and-hold tactic threatens liquidity
By Mariana Ionova
LONDON, April 29 (IFR) - An influx of Japanese cash has
proved a boon for the European CLO market but some warn the
support of this deep-pocketed investor base will come at a cost,
as they wield greater power.
Blackstone's GSO became the latest CLO manager to tap into
this buyer base, clearing the year's largest deal this week with
the help of a cornerstone Japanese investor.
The blockbuster 558.05m Elm Park is the eighth European
deal to price in less than two months, with the market revived
by better sentiment and tighter spreads, after a five-week lull
in mid-March.
Japanese buyers have driven much of the issuance, providing
a welcome reprieve from long-standing worries over woefully thin
European Triple A demand.
But luring the Japanese investor base has also come at a
cost for managers, with these investors often bringing strict
structural and spread requirements to the table.
The group's influence is set to grow further as more
Japanese banks prepare to enter the sector this year.
Norinchukin Bank is among them and is understood to be in
the final stages of securing approval to buy into euro CLOs. The
behemoth lender will likely start buying Triple As later this
year, according to several sources.
"They would be taking entire tranches," said one CLO
manager. "That's what they do - it's all or nothing with them."
"And having these buyers is a good thing for the market. But
you don't get something for nothing with them - they will take
what they need to take."
WIDER SPREADS, STRICT RULES
Recently Japanese banks have made a cautious but steady
return to the European CLO market, after pulling back in the
aftermath of the financial crisis.
Bank of Mitsubishi UFJ was one of the first to venture back,
making an investment in Carlyle's December euro trade.
Since then, Japanese investors have bought into at least
three other deals, including the CSAM and 3i Debt Management
prints. In some cases, their support has also helped boost the
size of the deal.
But their bid has also put the brakes on how much managers
have been able to tighten deals' senior spreads.
None of the trades with Japanese support have managed to
bring in spreads beyond 150bp, even as the broader market has
tightened into the mid-140s.
Japanese buyers have at times also requested complex
structural tweaks, with some managers yielding to these
requirements in a bid to keep these investors on board.
Earlier this month, a Japanese buyer asked GSO to add a
"3a7" structure to their deal, a rarely-used trading requirement
that restricts what assets CLO managers can buy and sell as part
of the trade.
The requirement allows managers to include bond buckets in
their deals without running foul of the Volcker rule. But it
also makes it more difficult to manage a CLO, according to
several managers.
"They are wielding a huge amount of power right now and it's
difficult to see how that can be diluted in the near term," said
one CLO investor. "Because there aren't really any other buyers
joining the party at the moment."
LIQUIDITY WORRIES
As Japanese buyers begin to pick up even larger chunks of
euro deals, some have questioned what impact this will have on
market liquidity.
The elusive investor group has long preferred to employ a
buy-and-hold strategy, as it looks to put cash to work into
something other than negative yielding Japanese government debt.
Market players expect them to do the same in the European
CLO space.
The market will likely "never see those bonds again," one
fund manager said, potentially putting further pressure on
already-squeezed liquidity in the CLO secondary market.
"It's very difficult to bite the hand that feeds you. Would
you rather not see a deal done because you're worried about
liquidity?" a second CLO investor added.
So far, managers have reserved enough of the Triple A paper
for the broader market to maintain a good level of liquidity.
But, if that changes, some European buyers may choose to
step back from the sector, the investor said.
"When we start seeing buyers putting in a ticket for the
whole tranche, then you start asking yourself, well do I really
want to play in this deal."
(Reporting by Mariana Ionova; editing by Helene Durand, Alex
Chambers)