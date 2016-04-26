BRIEF-FNC Add Culture signs contract worth 14.53 bln won
* Says it signed a 14.53 billion won contract with SBS to produce weekends program <Sister is Alive>
April 26 High Co SA :
* Q1 gross profit of 20.4 million euros, up 14.1 pct at constant scope
* Upgrades 2016 guidance
* Raises 2016 gross profit target from over 4 pct to over 6 pct at constant scope
* Raises 2016 operating margin target from over or equal to +80 bps to over or equal to +100 bps
* Samsung "bullish" in finding firms that fit its strategy -exec