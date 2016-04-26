April 26 High Co SA :

* Q1 gross profit of 20.4 million euros, up 14.1 pct at constant scope

* Upgrades 2016 guidance

* Raises 2016 gross profit target from over 4 pct to over 6 pct at constant scope

* Raises 2016 operating margin target from over or equal to +80 bps to over or equal to +100 bps Source text: bit.ly/1SHJWOn Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)