BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
April 26 Rosgosstrakh :
* FY 2015 net loss 4.65 billion roubles versus profit of 4.24 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2015 insurance gross premiums 162.84 billion roubles versus 142.93 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2015 earned insurance premiums, net reinsurance 139.08 billion roubles versus 108.82 billion roubles year ago
* Says that on Dec. 31, 2015 it acquired 49 percent stake in KS-Holding CJSC (Russia) and its subsidiaries for 6.43 billion roubles
Source text - bit.ly/1VUJ8t5
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO