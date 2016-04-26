BRIEF-Zheshang Securities sets pricing for Shanghai IPO
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO
April 26 Brixmor Property Group Inc
* Qtrly EPS $0.20
* Brixmor property group reports first quarter 2016 results
* For three months ended march 31, 2016, net income attributable to common stockholders $0.20 per share
* For three months ended march 31, 2016 NAREIT FFO of $161.3 million , or $0.53 per diluted share
* Affirming its previously provided expectations for 2016 earnings and portfolio metrics
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 54.5 percent stake(36.2 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 94.3 percent from 39.8 percent