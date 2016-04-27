BRIEF-Westpac Banking Corp comments on impact of new major bank tax on co
* updated market on new major bank budget deficit repair levy ('levy') announced in 2017 federal budget
April 27 Banking and insurance lobby group Finance Norway said in a statement:
* Says has agreed wage deal with employees in Finance Sector Union (Finansforbundet), while negotiations continue with the Confederation of Trade Unions (LO)
* Says talks with LO to continue on April 28
* Finansforbundet in separate statement confirmed the deal and said it implied an overall wage increase in 2016 of 2.4 percent, in line with deal struck earlier by workers in manufacturing industries (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
* updated market on new major bank budget deficit repair levy ('levy') announced in 2017 federal budget
SEOUL, May 22 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.