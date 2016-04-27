UPDATE 3-Motor racing- Dixon wins Indy pole, Alonso starts fifth
* Sato brushes wall in tough conditions (Adds details on condition of injured driver Bourdais)
STOCKHOLM, April 27 Unibet says:
** Gross winnings revenue of GBP 122.4(76.1) million for the first quarter of 2016 vs 111 million seen in Reuters poll
** EBITDA for the first quarter of 2016 was GBP 27.6 (14.4) million vs 24.8 million seen in Reuters poll
** Profit before tax for the first quarter of 2016 amounted to GBP 22.5 (11.3) vs 20.8 million in poll
** Number of active customers at the end of the quarter was 1,007,365 (612,269)
* Sato brushes wall in tough conditions (Adds details on condition of injured driver Bourdais)
SEOUL, May 22 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.