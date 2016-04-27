April 27 MGM Systems SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it signed two agreements concerning sale of shares in Teletechnika Sp. z o.o.

* It has sold 28.7 pct of Teletechnika for 14,350 zlotys to Teletechnika's CEO

* 297 shares has been sold to Senim Sp. z o.o. for 30,000 zlotys

* Currently MGM Systems owns 40.6 pct stake in Teletechnika

* Teletechnika is an engineering company which provides electrical and teletechnical services

