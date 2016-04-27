BRIEF-Westpac Banking Corp comments on impact of new major bank tax on co
* updated market on new major bank budget deficit repair levy ('levy') announced in 2017 federal budget
April 27 DTP SA :
* Said on Tuesday that in a tender offer for the company's shares PRA Group Polska Sp. z o.o. acquired 35,618,782 shares representing 99.73 percent stake in DTP
* In the tender offer Aegon PTE SA sold its entire 6.08 percent stake in DTP
* On April 21, Paged Capital Sp. z o.o., unit of Paged SA , sold 17,668,566 shares of DTP to PRA GROUP POLSKA Sp. z o.o. at 4.90 zloty ($1.3) per share
* The tender offer was announced on Feb. 29
* PRA Group Polska sp. z o.o. is a wholly owned subsidiary of PRA Group, Inc.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8633 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* updated market on new major bank budget deficit repair levy ('levy') announced in 2017 federal budget
SEOUL, May 22 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.