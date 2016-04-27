BRIEF-Connexion Media secures territory expansion to its contract with General Motors
* General Motors expands commercial link to canada and mexico-
April 27 Allgon Publ AB :
* Unit Smarteq Wireless signs deal in China
* Has signed contract with Nanjing Shunmei Science and Technology Co., Ltd. for distribution and sale of antennas for Chinese market
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* General Motors expands commercial link to canada and mexico-
* in March quarter, mitula group delivered $8.2m in revenue, a 30.2% growth over previous corresponding period;