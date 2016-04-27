BRIEF-Connexion Media secures territory expansion to its contract with General Motors
* General Motors expands commercial link to canada and mexico-
April 27 Power Media SA :
* Said on Tuesday that signed a deal with Polsat Media Biuro Reklamy Sp. z o.o. sp. k for the delivery and implementation of software and technical support
* The net value of the deal is 545,000 zlotys ($141,078) and the support services are valued at 72,000 zlotys for each calendar year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8631 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* General Motors expands commercial link to canada and mexico-
* in March quarter, mitula group delivered $8.2m in revenue, a 30.2% growth over previous corresponding period;