** Oilfield services co Amec Foster Wheeler +c.3% &
top of Stoxx 600 oil & gas index as co's in-line Q1
results reassure investors
** Co also names Halliburton exec Jonathan Lewis as
CEO, effective June 1
** Societe Generale writes that Amec flagging "only slight"
LFL rev decline for FY implicitly signals uptick in coming qtrs
** Brokerage also sees positive in co's indication that FY
trading margins expected to reduce by significantly less than in
last yr
** Brent jumps on Wed & remains near 2016 highs on
the back of strong investor sentiment & weak dollar
** Stock -48% y/y vs -c.17% broader European oil & gas index