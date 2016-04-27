BRIEF-Connexion Media secures territory expansion to its contract with General Motors
* General Motors expands commercial link to canada and mexico-
April 27 Pharol SGPS SA :
* Said on Tuesday that its board of directors had approved the termination of registration of its ordinary shares and American depositary shares on the United States Securities Exchange
* Said that its ADR's would be traded over-the-counter in the United States
* Company's ordinary shares would continue to be listed on the Euronext Lisbon
* in March quarter, mitula group delivered $8.2m in revenue, a 30.2% growth over previous corresponding period;