BRIEF-Surfstitch Group updates on FY17 forecast
* Fy17 forecast update and planned closure of north american operation
April 27 Cellnovo Group SA :
* FY net loss 14.5 million euros ($16.41 million) versus loss of 6.7 million euros year ago
* Solid sales growth in Q1 2016 up 26 pct versus Q4 2015
* Q1 revenue 435,209 euros versus 84,723 euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8834 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
