BRIEF-Next Bio Holdings changes CEO to Jung In Chul
* Says it changed CEO of the co to Jung In Chul from Cho Seung Yeon, due to Cho Seung Yeon's resignation
April 28 Euskaltel SA :
* Said on Wednesday it will merge with its wholly owned company Rede Brigantium SLU
* Said Rede Brigantium SLU owns 70 percent of R Cable y Comunicaciones Galicia SA
* COOPERATION WITH SECUOYA GROUP INCLUDES PRODUCTION AND GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF TALENT CONTEST AIM2FAME