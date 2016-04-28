April 28 Quercus TFI SA :
* Said on Wednesday its shareholders resolved to allocate up
to 29.8 million zlotys ($7.69 million) from FY 2015 net profit
for share repurchase
* Additionally 0.6 mln zlotys will be transferred to the
company's capital reserve
* Plans to buy back up to 6.3 million own shares
* Shares might be acquired at 9.5 zlotys per share
* Previously, in March, the company's management recommended
to allocate 2015 net profit for either dividend payment of 0.47
zloty per share or share repurchase
($1 = 3.8748 zlotys)
