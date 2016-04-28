April 28 Avery Dennison Corp :
* Says acquisition is expected to have an immaterial impact
to earnings per share in 2016
* Avery dennison to acquire Mactac Europe
* Says will acquire european business of Mactac , for
purchase price of 200 million Euros including assumed debt
* Deal expected to have immaterial impact to earnings per
share in 2016 and be approximately ten cents accretive to EPS in
2017
* Says will maintain Mactac brand for graphic films
* Says to fund acquisition with existing cash and credit
facilities
